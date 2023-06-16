ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases 102,276 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,799 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,276 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWN. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,272 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 133.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 80,088 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 47.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 76,127 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 184.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 50,904 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $5.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $8.39.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

