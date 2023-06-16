ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases New Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 133,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,000. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of DXC Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DXC. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 39.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 246,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 69,183 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 280,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 28,048 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the third quarter worth $1,849,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 20,113 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $33.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

