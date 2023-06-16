ETF Managers Group LLC Takes Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,653 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 0.9% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 2.2% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 45,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.87.

Lennar Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $119.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $120.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.93.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.