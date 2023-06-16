Ethereum Classic Reaches Market Cap of $2.15 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and approximately $91.23 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $15.19 or 0.00057717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,324.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.10 or 0.00289090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013375 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.74 or 0.00515628 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.93 or 0.00410002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003811 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000708 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,482,200 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

