Evercore ISI Boosts Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target to $50.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MBLY. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.26.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

MBLY stock opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.09. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $48.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.54 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Mobileye Global news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $423,732,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,915,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,754,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,952,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

