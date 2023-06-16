Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,854,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,604,000 after buying an additional 538,883 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 406,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,071,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $71.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.79 and a fifty-two week high of $94.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wolfe Research cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.57.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.