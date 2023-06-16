EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Gap Up to $35.69

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.69, but opened at $36.92. EVERTEC shares last traded at $36.42, with a volume of 121,568 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 36.65%. The firm had revenue of $159.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.17 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.83%.

Insider Transactions at EVERTEC

In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $121,847.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,241.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 3,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $121,847.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,241.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $542,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,312.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,672 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVERTEC

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 127,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in EVERTEC by 6.6% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 215,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 13,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in EVERTEC by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after buying an additional 13,810 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.