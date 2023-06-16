Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO David Michael Barrett Sells 30,000 Shares

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,122,676 shares in the company, valued at $21,827,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, David Michael Barrett sold 200,000 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $1,310,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $179,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $245,100.00.

Expensify Stock Performance

Shares of EXFY traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $7.40. 612,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,849. The firm has a market cap of $612.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Expensify, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.17). Expensify had a negative net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $40.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Expensify in the first quarter worth $183,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify during the first quarter worth about $771,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Expensify by 281.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 55,021 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Expensify by 928.8% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 274,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 247,990 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Expensify by 444.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 70,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Expensify from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Expensify from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Expensify from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.36.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

