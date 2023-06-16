Extendicare Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Extendicare Price Performance

Shares of EXE stock opened at C$7.23 on Friday. Extendicare has a 52-week low of C$6.02 and a 52-week high of C$7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$610.14 million, a P/E ratio of 144.60 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.67.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.08. Extendicare had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of C$324.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$299.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extendicare will post 0.3200715 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Extendicare Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

(Get Rating)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Recommended Stories

