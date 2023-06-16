Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXRGet Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $164.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.00.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.6 %

EXR opened at $145.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $139.97 and a 52 week high of $216.52.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,397,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,197,000 after purchasing an additional 533,145 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 10.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,160,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,779,000 after buying an additional 474,396 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,605,000 after buying an additional 47,305 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth $380,823,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,084,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,005,000 after acquiring an additional 145,688 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned and/or operated 2,338 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.6 million units and approximately 176.1 million square feet of rentable space.

