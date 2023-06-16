Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) PT Raised to C$1,400.00 at Cormark

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$1,150.00 to C$1,400.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $49.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $36.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $55.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $210.59 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $44.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $42.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $38.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $42.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $170.84 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FFH. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$875.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$989.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$945.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$886.43. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of C$612.00 and a 12 month high of C$1,021.49. The firm has a market cap of C$22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$66.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$57.39 by C$9.39. The company had revenue of C$8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.08 billion. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, research analysts expect that Fairfax Financial will post 170.6573913 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Salsberg sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$988.09, for a total transaction of C$494,042.50. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fairfax Financial

(Get Rating)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.