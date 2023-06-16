Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Short Interest Down 43.2% in May

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the May 15th total of 81,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Fangdd Network Group Trading Up 0.0 %

DUO stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.94. 11,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,690. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. Fangdd Network Group has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $4.16.

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fangdd Network Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. ( NASDAQ:DUO Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of Fangdd Network Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies to migrate business management from offline to online; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides supply-chain financial products and support transactions, as well as online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

Featured Stories

