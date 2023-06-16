Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.74

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.74 and traded as high as $18.72. Fanuc shares last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 181,093 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on Fanuc in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Fanuc Stock Down 0.1 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.98.
Fanuc Company Profile
FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.
