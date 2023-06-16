Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Director Yuan Xu Sells 3,460 Shares

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) Director Yuan Xu sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $19,306.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,431.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $5.66 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.36. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 171.64% and a negative return on equity of 45.62%. The business had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 220.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $815,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 118,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 39,324 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,777,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FATE. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.30 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

