Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Bought by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 79,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,779 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth $1,228,000. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GSM opened at $5.33 on Friday. Ferroglobe PLC has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The company has a market cap of $999.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 60.74% and a net margin of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $400.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferroglobe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ferroglobe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Ferroglobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

