Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Announces $0.09 Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, June 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.74. 359,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,380. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.52. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $39.52 and a twelve month high of $54.54. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $595,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.