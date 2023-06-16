Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Short Interest Update

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the May 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FITBO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,094. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.74.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.3094 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

