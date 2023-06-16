FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Insider Heather L. Hasson Sells 88,819 Shares of Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) insider Heather L. Hasson sold 88,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $750,520.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,331,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,248,149.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

FIGS Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $8.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.56. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.49. FIGS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $13.75.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.65 million. FIGS had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in FIGS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in FIGS by 376.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIGS shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

