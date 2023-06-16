Financial Comparison: Graph Blockchain (REGRF) vs. Its Competitors

Graph Blockchain (OTCMKTS:REGRF – Get Rating) is one of 154 public companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Graph Blockchain to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Graph Blockchain and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Graph Blockchain N/A N/A -2.40 Graph Blockchain Competitors $663.39 million -$45.05 million 653.00

Graph Blockchain’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Graph Blockchain. Graph Blockchain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graph Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A Graph Blockchain Competitors 141 817 2530 22 2.69

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Graph Blockchain and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 27.73%. Given Graph Blockchain’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Graph Blockchain has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.1% of Graph Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Graph Blockchain and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graph Blockchain N/A N/A N/A Graph Blockchain Competitors -52.41% -55.13% -8.79%

Summary

Graph Blockchain competitors beat Graph Blockchain on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Graph Blockchain Company Profile

Graph Blockchain Inc. operates as a blockchain development company. It provides exposure to various areas of decentralized finance to shareholders. The company was formerly known as Reg Technologies Inc. Graph Blockchain Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Graph Blockchain Inc. is a subsidiary of Bitnine Global Inc.

