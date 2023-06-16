First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 20,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 28,375 shares.The stock last traded at $31.24 and had previously closed at $30.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Community Bankshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Community Bankshares Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $583.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.52.

First Community Bankshares Dividend Announcement

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.86 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Scott Johnson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community Bankshares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Community Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, lines of credit, various credit card, debit card, automated teller machine card services, corporate and personal trust services, investment management services, and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

