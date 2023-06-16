First Financial Bank Trust Division Acquires 1,133 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 65,845.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,139 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,475,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 429.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $182.38. 601,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.66. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $183.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $629,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,342 shares of company stock valued at $7,921,898 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ECL. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.57.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

