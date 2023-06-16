First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 644.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 352,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $929,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Omnicom Group news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,500 shares of company stock worth $12,073,741 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.43. The company had a trading volume of 321,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.28. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $96.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMC. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Macquarie raised their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

