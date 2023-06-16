First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $11.81 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics accounts for 1.3% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $11,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,364 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $137.91. 129,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,704. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $158.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.66.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

