First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $372,000 Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:J traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.86. 229,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,895. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $138.05.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at $28,806,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $767,923.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 601,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,268,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,832 shares of company stock worth $1,707,488 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

See Also

