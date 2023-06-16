First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $76.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,142,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,098 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 8.2% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division owned 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $76,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,048,853 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

