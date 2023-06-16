First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $9.14 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Paychex by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Paychex by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 589,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,082,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.27.

Paychex Trading Up 0.6 %

PAYX traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.97. 570,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,131. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.94 and its 200 day moving average is $112.94. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $139.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Articles

