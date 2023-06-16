First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 388 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,027,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 317,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,211,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,420,000 after buying an additional 84,323 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,725 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,689,000 after acquiring an additional 805,508 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,174,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,364,000 after acquiring an additional 117,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE CHD traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,164. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 57.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $98.32.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,909,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $720,337.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,872.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,843 shares of company stock worth $29,632,614. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

