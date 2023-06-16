First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 485 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,179,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,329,000 after acquiring an additional 44,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,690,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,971,000 after purchasing an additional 85,744 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,938,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,312,000 after purchasing an additional 721,154 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,281,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,551,000 after buying an additional 403,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Oshkosh by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,151,000 after buying an additional 56,351 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.79. 39,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,395. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.40. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $69.30 and a twelve month high of $106.66.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.21.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

