First Financial Bank Trust Division Takes Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DAL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.78. 2,136,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,367,295. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $43.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Recommended Stories

