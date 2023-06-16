First Financial Bank Trust Division Trims Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $47.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,898,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,566,570. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $862,688 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

