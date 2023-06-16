First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FHN. StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Horizon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

First Horizon Stock Up 4.3 %

First Horizon stock opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,742.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,345.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 42,036 shares of company stock worth $436,725. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $209,132,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth $133,345,000. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth $81,416,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,368,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1,877.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,889,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,189 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

