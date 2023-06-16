First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $217.61

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $217.61 and traded as low as $196.50. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $196.50, with a volume of 65 shares traded.

First National Bank Alaska Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $630.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.85 and a 200 day moving average of $217.48.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.26 million during the quarter.

First National Bank Alaska Dividend Announcement

About First National Bank Alaska

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. First National Bank Alaska’s payout ratio is 70.06%.

First National Bank Alaska is a full-service commercial bank, which engages in the business of receiving and lending money. It is also involved in providing trust banking, escrow and contract collection, and bankcard services, and safe deposit box facilities. The company was founded by Ervin Winfield in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

