First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Update

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,800 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the May 15th total of 174,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 1,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ FEP traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $35.63. The stock had a trading volume of 13,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,741. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.71. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $36.51. The company has a market cap of $286.82 million, a P/E ratio of -53.98 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s payout ratio is presently -145.45%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

