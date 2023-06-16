First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Stock Position Trimmed by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC cut its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,194,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,336 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC owned about 3.06% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,254.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 81,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 75,128 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 988,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,488,000 after purchasing an additional 82,634 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6,920.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 604,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after purchasing an additional 596,078 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,996.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.51. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $42.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

