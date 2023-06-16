First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Down 20.4% in May

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the May 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDIV. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $388,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 139.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 60,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 46.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 384,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after acquiring an additional 122,606 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $232,000.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Price Performance
TDIV opened at $59.33 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $59.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Cuts Dividend
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV)
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
- Surgical Centers, Med-Tech Stocks Up On Pent-Up Surgical Demand
- Is NexTier-Patterson UTI Deal A Sign Of More Consolidation Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.