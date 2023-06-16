First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Short Interest Down 20.4% in May

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the May 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDIV. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $388,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 139.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 60,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 46.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 384,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after acquiring an additional 122,606 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund during the first quarter valued at $232,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

TDIV opened at $59.33 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $59.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

