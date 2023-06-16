First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Trading 1.2% Higher

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.56 and last traded at $46.56. 9,954 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 39,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.99.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.37.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 38.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at about $5,156,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 124.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 65,221 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at about $2,895,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at about $72,000.

The First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of securities pulled from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index that are rescreened and weighted based on a tiered process. FYT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

