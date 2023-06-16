Flagstone Financial Management Invests $36.65 Million in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Flagstone Financial Management acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 880,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,645,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 22.3% of Flagstone Financial Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Flagstone Financial Management owned 0.66% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 96.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $397,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 211,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,858,000 after buying an additional 447,274 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 1,562,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,576,000 after buying an additional 16,133 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

DFUS stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average is $43.89. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $48.14.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

