Flagstone Financial Management Purchases Shares of 123,615 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Flagstone Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 123,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Flagstone Financial Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,165,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 21,569 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $983,000.

VTIP stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $50.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

