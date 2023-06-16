Flagstone Financial Management Purchases Shares of 4,963 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Flagstone Financial Management purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.3% of Flagstone Financial Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,469,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,367 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $707,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,413,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,795,000 after acquiring an additional 623,269 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.81 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.71.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

