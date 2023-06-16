Flagstone Financial Management Takes $232,000 Position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Flagstone Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 972.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 97,623 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in American States Water by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American States Water in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in American States Water by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American States Water in the fourth quarter worth about $2,151,000. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American States Water alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American States Water in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

American States Water Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $87.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.66. American States Water has a 52-week low of $71.22 and a 52-week high of $100.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.41.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. American States Water had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $161.42 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $56,604.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $56,604.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,788. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.99 per share, for a total transaction of $179,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American States Water Profile

(Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.