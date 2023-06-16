Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BDL traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $31.02. The company had a trading volume of 899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $57.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Increases Dividend

Flanigan’s Enterprises ( NYSEAMERICAN:BDL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $41.86 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Flanigan’s Enterprises’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Flanigan’s Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc engages in the operation of a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the Restaurants and Package Liquor Stores segments. The Restaurant segment provides casual and standardized dining services. The Package Liquor Stores segment includes retail liquor sales and related items.

