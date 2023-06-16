Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP Sells $226,945.65 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) EVP David Scott Offer sold 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $226,945.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,556.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Scott Offer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flex alerts:

On Thursday, June 8th, David Scott Offer sold 26,420 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $698,544.80.

On Tuesday, June 6th, David Scott Offer sold 13,201 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $344,546.10.

On Friday, June 2nd, David Scott Offer sold 8,651 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $225,531.57.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $26.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.79. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Flex had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. Analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Flex

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.