Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Purchased by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,099 shares during the period. Flowserve accounts for approximately 2.1% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Flowserve worth $8,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Flowserve stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $38.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average of $33.26.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $980.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Flowserve from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Flowserve from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

