Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on July 14th

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Four Corners Property Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Four Corners Property Trust has a payout ratio of 122.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.4%.

Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day moving average of $26.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 43.12%. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Four Corners Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $198,056.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 556,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,503,666.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,201,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3,063.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 822,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,869,000 after buying an additional 796,437 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter worth $10,213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,038,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,636,000 after buying an additional 421,122 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,199,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,391,000 after acquiring an additional 386,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

