Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Insider Christopher Tutton Sells 2,279 Shares of Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,309.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fox Factory stock opened at $96.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.83. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.28 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.25.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $399.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.80.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

