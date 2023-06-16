Frax (FRAX) Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Frax token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003798 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $18.07 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Frax has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Frax

Frax was first traded on December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,004,141,409 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax’s official website is frax.finance.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (FRAX) is a stablecoin with a fractional-algorithmic stability mechanism. The open-source Frax protocol offers scalability, decentralization, and on-chain transactions. It addresses issues in existing stablecoin protocols by combining collateralization and algorithmic design. Frax stablecoin (FRAX) is the liquidity pool token, redeemable for traditional currency, while Frax Shares (FXS) serves as the governance token. The protocol accepts various collateral types and promotes stability. Sam Kazemian, with support from Stephen Moore, founded Frax in 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

