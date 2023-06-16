Freemont Management S.A. Takes $5.16 Million Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 226,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,000. Freemont Management S.A. owned approximately 0.21% of Golar LNG at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 1,152.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.36. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $30.66.

Golar LNG Increases Dividend

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.39). Golar LNG had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 218.75%. The firm had revenue of $73.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.97 million. On average, research analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from Golar LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

