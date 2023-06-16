Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a growth of 55.5% from the May 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:FSNUY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.04. 13,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,619. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.04. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1672 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

