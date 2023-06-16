Fuller, Smith & Turner (OTC:FTUAF) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Fuller, Smith & Turner (OTC:FTUAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Fuller, Smith & Turner stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $13.93.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile

Fuller, Smith & Turner Plc engages in brewing and retailing businesses. It operates through the following segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller’s Beer Company. The Managed Pubs and Hotels segment focuses on managing pubs and hotels. The Tenanted Inns segment comprises pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

