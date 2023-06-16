Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 10 Per Share

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Fuller, Smith & Turner’s previous dividend of $4.68. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Fuller, Smith & Turner Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of LON FSTA opened at GBX 584.10 ($7.31) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 508.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 506. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a fifty-two week low of GBX 410.31 ($5.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 660 ($8.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £226.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3,222.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
About Fuller, Smith & Turner
