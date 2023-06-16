Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 10 Per Share

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Fuller, Smith & Turner’s previous dividend of $4.68. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON FSTA opened at GBX 584.10 ($7.31) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 508.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 506. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a fifty-two week low of GBX 410.31 ($5.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 660 ($8.26). The firm has a market capitalization of £226.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3,222.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, it operates Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels.

